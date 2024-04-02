enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading 3.6% Higher

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 848,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,320,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

enCore Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EU. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in enCore Energy by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in enCore Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in enCore Energy by 1,327.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

