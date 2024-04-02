Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 306,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 114,771 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFXT

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.