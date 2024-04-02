Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 2,613,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,440,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

