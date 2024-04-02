Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $28.67.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
