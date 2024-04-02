EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

