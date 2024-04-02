EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181.16 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. EOS has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $181.16 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001349 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,845,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,845,221 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
