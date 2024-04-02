EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 2,196,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,925. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.