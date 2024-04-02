Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.62 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00002754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $135.62 million and $521,264.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,185.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.20 or 0.00965779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00163110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00180331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00133016 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,391,012 coins and its circulating supply is 74,391,882 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

