Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $234,997,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 231,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,223. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

