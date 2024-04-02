Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.74. 72,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,657. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

