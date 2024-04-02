Essex Savings Bank Acquires 437 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.07. 823,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.