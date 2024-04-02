Essex Savings Bank Buys 331 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.22. 327,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.86 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

