Essex Savings Bank Buys 468 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

