Essex Savings Bank Buys 888 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

