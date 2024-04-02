Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 378,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,172. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

