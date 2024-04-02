Essex Savings Bank Has $520,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.82. 267,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

