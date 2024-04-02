Essex Savings Bank Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 1,108,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

