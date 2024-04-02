Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 6,992,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,693,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.