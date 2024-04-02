Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

