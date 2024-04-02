Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

