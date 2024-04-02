Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 9% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,265.07 or 0.04972632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $392.04 billion and approximately $21.34 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,728 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

