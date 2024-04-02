Eureka Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EGH)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Eureka Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Eureka Group Company Profile
