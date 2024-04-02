Eureka Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EGH)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.

