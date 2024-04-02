Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,713. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

