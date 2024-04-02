Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Stock Down 1.2 %

EVRG opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.