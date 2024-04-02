Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of EVRI opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.05. Everi has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,178,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,902,000 after buying an additional 1,318,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Everi by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $3,778,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

