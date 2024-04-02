EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,892 shares of company stock worth $6,944,830. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

