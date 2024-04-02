Everscale Price Reaches $0.0341 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $66.96 million and approximately $411,680.31 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,119,117 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,026,357 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

