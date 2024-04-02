Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Shares of EXAS traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 11,350,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,938. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,113 shares of company stock worth $4,025,273. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

