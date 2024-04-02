Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $70.41

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.41, but opened at $79.59. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 2,122,520 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,273 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

