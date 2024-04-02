Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

EXCOF stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.