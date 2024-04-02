Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
EXCOF stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
About Exco Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.