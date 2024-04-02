ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 441,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

