Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

