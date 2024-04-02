FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Raised by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $442.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

