FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $28,619.68 and $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00019209 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

