Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,493. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,310,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 6,692,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

