FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,338.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,022. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,280.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,074.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

