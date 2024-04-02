FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 4,348 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. 5,009,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.