FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.45. 1,350,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

