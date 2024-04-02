FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 902,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,980. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

