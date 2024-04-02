FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,237,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,376,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,061,300.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,577,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,237,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,076,809 shares of company stock valued at $100,994,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

NET traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. 2,703,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

