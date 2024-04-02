FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of NOBL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 527,932 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
