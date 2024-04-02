FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. 880,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,391. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

