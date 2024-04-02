FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $827,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 346.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,223,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,102 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

