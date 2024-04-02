FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $16.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.93. 905,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,165. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.