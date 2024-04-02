FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $188.88. 2,689,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

