FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 15,614,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,659. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

