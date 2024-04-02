FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 7,212 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $47.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 482,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

