FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $441.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,683,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,746,523. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

