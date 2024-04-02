Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,148,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 4,849,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,901,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
