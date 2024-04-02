FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.85.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.29. 2,514,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,790. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day moving average is $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

